4,341 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

