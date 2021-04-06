400 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,956. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

