$40.73 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post sales of $40.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $41.20 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $223.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $306.47 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261 over the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,688,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 17,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

