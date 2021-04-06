3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $99,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $195.17. 17,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.74. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

