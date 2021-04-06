39,923 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,548,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,586,000.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGMS. Macquarie began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

