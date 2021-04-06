3,581 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. 268,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,724,730. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $230.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

