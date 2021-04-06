34,474 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

