3,365 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

