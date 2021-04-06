3,141 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.44. 18,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,477. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

