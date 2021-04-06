$290.54 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $290.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.52 million and the highest is $301.20 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $267.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

