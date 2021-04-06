$29.74 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $29.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $29.98 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $21.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.23 million to $124.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $133.43 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

