28,753 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $54.33.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.