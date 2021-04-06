2,783 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 82.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.75.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

