27,000 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

