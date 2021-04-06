26,307 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 283.38 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

