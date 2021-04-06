$255.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post sales of $255.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $220.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

ICHR opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Ichor has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ichor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 105,463 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,511,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

