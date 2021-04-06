2,370 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.19. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,761. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $253.08 and a 52 week high of $489.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

