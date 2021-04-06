2,357 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,113,001. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $331.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.14 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.