2,190 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock valued at $378,865,093 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.41. 258,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.51 and a 1 year high of $310.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

