20,500 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Scientific Games by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 84,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

