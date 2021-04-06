19,166 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

