19,105 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 179,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

