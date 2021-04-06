$19.50 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post $19.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Athenex posted sales of $46.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $117.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Athenex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 219,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.