1,767 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

