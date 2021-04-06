1,670,657 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,670,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,957,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

