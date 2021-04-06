14,462 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 0.05.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

