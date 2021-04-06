142,250 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. Tapestry makes up approximately 3.8% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

