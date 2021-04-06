141,364 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 141,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLUU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

