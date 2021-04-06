1,378 Shares in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of RETL opened at $203.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.45. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $303.85.
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
