1,378 Shares in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RETL opened at $203.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.45. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $303.85.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

