$120.73 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $120.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.35 million and the highest is $122.11 million. ATN International reported sales of $110.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $558.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $736.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNI traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.70 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

