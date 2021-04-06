11,988 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.39. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

