111,462 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 86,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 106,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

