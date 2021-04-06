10,602 Shares in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 175,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

