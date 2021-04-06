$1.43 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.60. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000.

NSIT opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $100.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.