$1.41 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.36. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

IEX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.64. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,190. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $215.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

