$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of HTH opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $982,511.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,945.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 33.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 36.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

