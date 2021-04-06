-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

