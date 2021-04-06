$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 256,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $193.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

