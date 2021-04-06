-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.92). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

TDOC traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.25. 2,006,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,128. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.88. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,248,289.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 685,374 shares of company stock valued at $138,488,478. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

