$0.55 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

BRO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

