$0.55 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. 31,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.