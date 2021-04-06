$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.58. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $873.01 million, a P/E ratio of 137.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

