$0.36 EPS Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solar Capital.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Solar Capital by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Solar Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.