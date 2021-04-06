$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Flex reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,177. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Flex has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

