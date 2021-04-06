$0.33 EPS Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.