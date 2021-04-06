$0.33 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock remained flat at $$16.28 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $457.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

