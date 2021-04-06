$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

SHC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.