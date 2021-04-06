-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skillz.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,148,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.83. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

