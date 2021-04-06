$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.24. eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

eHealth stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.