-$0.05 EPS Expected for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunworks.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $404.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

